Ranchan park visitor makes gruesome find of body in toilet

KUCHING (Aug 10): The body of a 32-year-old man was found in a toilet at Ranchan Recreational Park around 12.47pm yesterday (Aug 9).

Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said a member of the public found the body.

“We have classified the case as sudden death as no evidence of foul play was found at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

He said the deceased, who was from Kota Samarahan, was pronounced dead by paramedics from Serian Hospital.

Aswandy added the deceased’s personal items and documents were intact at the scene.

The body is currently at Serian Hospital for further action.

Those who are experiencing depression are advised to speak to a counsellor or to contact the Welfare Department’s Helpline on 082-514141.

The Befrienders Kuching also offers emotional support.

Call their hotline on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support services 24-hours a day, seven days a week.