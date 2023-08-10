Sabah urged to acquire alternative water storage method

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 10): The state government is urged to adopt pragmatic solution on water storage by exploring innovative method such as coastal reservoir.

Members of the International Water Association (IWA), Datuk Dr Amarjit Singh and Lim Sin Poh, made the call in a joint statement.

“There had been series of water supply upheaval in Sabah since 2022; ranging from raw water inadequacy, quality of potable water, pipeline bursting, unauthorised consumption and unfinished infrastructure projects which led to an alarming water stress situation in the state.

“To mitigate water stress issues, the state government has approved a feasibility study for water storage dam proposal namely Papar dam.

“The exact location of the dam is not known yet but high possibility it will be constructed at upstream of Papar; with potential impacts to nature due to inundation of large forest area, social and economic issues amongst the indigenous, regular seismic activity and environmental impact.

“Premiss to that, the state government is urged to adopt pragmatic solution on water storage by exploring innovative method such as coastal reservoir,” they said in a statement.

According to them, rapid urbanisation requires very large water storages to supply water to growing cities.

As most people are migrating towards coastlines, more and more mega cities appear at deltaic regions, and this provides opportunities for large scale coastal reservoirs.

“Water is the core of sustainable development and despite having copious annual rainfall, the state experiences water stress in major cities including Kota Kinabalu. Malaysia has recently seen a paradigm shift in water resources development works from traditional upstream dams to downstream reservoir.

“Sabah is a water-rich state and by improving water resources management plus adopting the new and innovative approach of coastal reservoir can potentially increase the utilisation of raw water resources which can lead Sabah to reach the acme of economic development,” they said.

“Water resources development by means of dam construction has become less favourable since its portrayal and contingent liability as a non-environmentally friendly solution, facing strong objections from the public and NGOs in many countries.

“Globally, downstream reservoir has gained more attention and its feasibility has been studied in China, India, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, United Kingdom and United States of America. Recent occurrence of earthquake in Sabah increased the hazard risk to stakeholders sited at downstream of the exiting dams,” added the statement.

Amarjit and Lim also said that there are many significant advantages to adopting coastal reservoirs as compared to inland dam reservoirs or other alternate solutions such as desalination plant, which is not necessary for Malaysia with its abundant raw water resources.

They said coastal reservoir is overall a cost-effective, environmentally friendly, green and sustainable solution for raw water resources development in Sabah.

“Dam construction is counterproductive to many government efforts and commitments in reducing the carbon footprint. Many countries also express concerns of losing huge land areas, which are submerged underwater by the dam reservoir, as well as the constraints in developing the dam catchment post-construction.

“By constructing coastal reservoir, potentially resolves the water shortage problem during drought by storing the excess water during wet seasons. At the same time can be desiged to integrate flood mitigation and floating solar energy components as a sustainable estuary and coastal solution,” they said.