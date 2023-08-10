Sarawak Energy holds Batu Tungun blessing ceremony with Penan community

KUCHING (Aug 10): Sarawak Energy recently held a Batu Tungun blessing ceremony with the Penan community in Murum in spirit of cooperation and reverence for tradition.

Sarawak Energy in a statement said the annual event which has been held since 2016 at the Batu Tungun Park in Murum, serves as a tribute to the Penan community’s sacred site.

“Batu Tungun, a significant rock formation situated on the right bank of the Murum River, has held great spiritual importance to the local Penan community for generations.”

“Acknowledging its cultural significance, Sarawak Energy has taken careful consideration in designing the Murum dam project to ensure the preservation of this sacred rock formation as an integral part of the indigenous heritage in the area,” said the state-owned utility company.

The company said the blessing ceremony was conducted by Penan community elder Saran Joo in accordance with the traditional sacred rites of the Bungan religion.

The ritual was witnessed by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Hulu Rajang.

Also present was Murum state assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon

Leading Sarawak Energy’s team at the ceremony was its Social Impact Management and Corporate Social Responsibility general manager Jiwari Abdullah, who represented the company’s Power chief executive officer Ir Bunyak Lunyong.

In his address, Jiwari emphasised Sarawak Energy’s dedication to preserve Sarawak’s cultural heritage.

“This commitment is exemplified through the ongoing support provided to the local community through various initiatives, including community development with focus on culture and heritage, aligning with Sarawak Energy’s core principles,” said Jiwari.

Over the years, Sarawak Energy has worked closely with the local communities, cultural experts and scholars to document, revive, and promote traditional practices.

“Understanding the importance of involving local communities in decisions that impact their cultural heritage, the company has prioritised their inclusion in all stages of their projects, from planning and implementation to monitoring,” Sarawak Energy said.

Such effort include the Batu Tungun Park renovation, and the emphasis on education development for the Penan and Kenyah residents in Murum.

“Despite the remote location, the company collaborates with relevant parties, including schools and the Department of Education, to ensure that Penan students have access to quality education,” it added.

Sarawak Energy has also carried out road maintenance projects in Metalun and Tegulang in collaboration with the Public Works Department; and initiated the Murum handicraft development projects to support the Penan community.