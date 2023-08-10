SDMC gets 70 new boats in preparation for major floods

KUCHING (Aug 10): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has received 70 new boats from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to prepare for major floods, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, pointed out Sarawak will soon face the monsoon season.

“On top of these boats, SDMC is also hoping that Nadma could provide other kinds of assistance or additional support to the state from time to time for the sake of people’s well-being,” he said when closing the Nadma-SDMC joint workshop on operation coordination and disaster management here today.

A total of 125 personnel from the SDMC secretariat and relevant agencies took part in the workshop as part of Sarawak’s early preparation for disaster relief and management tasks during the impending monsoon season.

Among those present were Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datu Buckland Bangik, State Security and Enforcement director Datu Dr Chai Khin Chung, Samarahan Resident Mohamad Irwan Bohari Bujang, and Nadma deputy director general (operations) Meor Ismail Meor Akim.