Sibu Street Parade: SMC deputy chairman hopes all goes well on Aug 12

SIBU (Aug 10): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said he hopes that everything will go well during Sibu Street Parade on Aug 12, and any shortcomings would be dealt with during the full rehearsal tomorrow.

The parade’s organising chairman observed that there were some areas that needed to be improved based on tonight’s dry run rehearsal.

“Tonight, we did our first dry run, and based on observation of the police, I did comment to them on the traffic flowing from (Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang) phase 2 area.

“According to the police, they just want to see the weaknesses and they will fully close (that area) by tomorrow so that no more traffic will be flowing from that side. The traffic will instead be diverted straight towards Jalan Pulau.

“In terms of the contingents, I think most contingents are not here because most are students. We have expected this.

“We will expect them to be fully available by tomorrow because it is a Friday, I think they should be able to turn up,” he told reporters when met tonight at the dry run rehearsal.

Izkandar added that he could not inspect the sound system as it is being set up, while the lighting is yet to be installed.

Nonetheless, he hopes these facilities will be up and running by noon tomorrow.

“I am not really satisfied (of the preparation tonight) because I expected the army to be early, but their major has assured me that they will come earlier (tomorrow).

“I will also tell him that it is not necessary for the contingents to come too early as the flag off (on the actual day on Aug 12) is at 7pm.

“Make sure, they are here by 6pm, not by 4.30pm or 5pm,” he said.

Izkandar said for tomorrow’s full rehearsal, several roads around the Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang area will be closed from 6pm until later that night, and for the actual parade on Aug 12, the roads will be closed starting at 5.30pm until later in the night.

The Sibu Street Parade is held in celebration of Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence.

The 2km parade route starts at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 and ends at the Chuang Corridor of Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1, involving some 2,000 people representing 60 contingents.

With the theme ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ (Progressive, Prosperous Sarawak), the event is jointly organised by SMC and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

Guest-of-honour Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to be present, accompanied by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is also the minister-in-charge of this event.