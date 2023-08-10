Stigma still a major obstacle in fight against HIV/AIDS

MIRI (Aug 10): When Ben (not real name) received his HIV-positive diagnosis, it felt like his world had collapsed.

Before that, he had been ill for some time – coughing non-stop, having no appetite that led to drastic weight loss, and experiencing constant exhaustion and backaches.

“All these symptoms were happening, along with regrets over what I had done to myself.

“I was very concerned about my persisting illness, so my parents sent me to the doctor to get a full blood count and a HIV test.”

The results were out a week later, but Ben was asked to go and meet the doctor alone.

“The doctor’s words – ‘you have the HIV virus’ – still haunt me to this day. I was in a state of astonishment and disbelief.

“It felt like the sky was falling upon me,” Ben shared.

The ordeal later began when he went to Miri Hospital to have his Clusters of Differentiation 4 (CD4) level checked.

For those unfamiliar with this term, the CD4 are glycoproteins present on the immune cells’ surface such as monocytes, T-helper cells, macrophages and dendritic cells. The CDT cells are important in immune protection.

In the case of HIV, or the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), it proceeds to target the human’s body immune system, resulting in it being vulnerable to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

The normal CD4 count is from 500 to 1,500 cells per cubic millimetres of blood.

Ben’s CD4 count was only three.

It was an emotional burden as Ben continued to go in and out of the hospital for eight months, due to a nerve issue that prevented him from walking.

It was a struggle and many a time, it triggered suicidal thoughts in his mind.

Over time and with comprehensive treatments, however, Ben’s condition improved. His ‘Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy’ (HAART) continued to be modified until a successful regimen was found.

“To be honest, I have the utmost respect for the nurses and physicians because they were so accommodating, and they always kept me calm. Gradually, I am approaching a state that is somewhat normal. I’ve restored some optimism.

“My latest CD4 count is over 500,” he said, feeling grateful that a few people close to him continue to encourage him to soldier on.

Stigma and misconceptions

According to Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF), Sarawak reported a total of 485 HIV-positive cases, with 242 cases of AIDS, last year. Between January and June this year, there were 309 HIV cases and 105 AIDS being registered.

MAF said for Miri Division, it recorded 68 HIV and 47 AIDS cases in 2022, while for the first half of this year, there were 41 HIV cases and 27 AIDS cases.

For the diagnosed group like Ben, the journey ahead is fraught with challenges, both physical and emotional. He believed that society must work on removing the stigma and taboos surrounding any HIV discussions.

In the fight against HIV/AIDS in Sarawak, among the toughest challenges would have to be the pervasive stigma tainting the lives of people living with HIV (PLHIVs).

Executive committee member of Malaysian AIDS Council, Dr Yuwana Podin, said many PLHIVs still suffered in silence, being hesitant to seek support or to open up about their struggles.

“Stigma, rejection and alienation are the key elements adversely affecting the PLHIVs. It is due to these elements too, that many have defaulted their treatments or are unable to sustain the treatment regime due to lack of support.

“Despite efforts from NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and other well-intended initiatives, the self-stigma itself is strong in that many PLHIVs are still reluctant in receiving any form of support, let alone opening up about what’s bothering them.”

Dr Yuwana, also advisor to Sarawak AIDS Concern Society (SACS), has been volunteering since 2000, and throughout the years, she has observed a very significant change – from fear over a mere sight of any red-ribbon campaign, to being supportive to activities advocating this fight.

“In a charity run carried out by SACS in 2019, the participants brought along their children and other family members – something that we would not see 10 or 20 years ago.

“This said, having open discussions is important in that it is not just merely about offering support, but it also empowers the PLHIVs; to make them feel that they are ‘wanted’ in society.

“Practical support may be useful such as the ‘Projek Bangkit’ that SACS has signed, as part of the memorandum of understanding with the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“This programme offers skills-training and job-matching for the PLHIVs who are fit to return to or enter the workforce. This programme also provides them with the sense of purpose in life; that they’re able to contribute back to society in addition to, of course, earning a living,” said Dr Yuwana.

‘Seeking help without fear’

Formed in 1993 and incorporated in 2003 under the Trustees Incorporation Act (1952), MAF has been a pivotal player in preventing the spread of HIV in Malaysia.

Its mission statement includes providing support and education relating to HIV/AIDS matters, and also offering financial assistance to relevant bodies and organisations.

In regards to the support and education of the mission, Malaysian AIDS Council president and MAF trustee Dr Raja Iskandar Raja Azwa stressed that a significantly high level of public awareness would be required for the education about HIV-AIDS to be effective, and such awareness would hinge on factors such as HIV prevalence, existing knowledge, cultural attitudes, and the healthcare infrastructure.

“Addressing social stigma is crucial in terms of encouraging someone to seek help without fear of discrimination, and this is where we hope the media could help amplify this message.

“HIV prevention is available; the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medicine and treatment are accessible to those in the population who are at risk,” he said.

Dr Raja Iskandar acknowledged that Sarawak’s HIV caseload was relatively small in comparison to its overall population, but he also stressed that appropriate intervention and treatment could pave way for the state to become a trailblazer in ending the AIDS scourge.

“We are encouraged by the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) continuous efforts in decentralising HIV treatment and care across, and the introduction of new innovation in epidemic control, including the ‘Differentiated HIV Services for Key Populations’.

“These are well-established collaborative frameworks that have been shown to increase uptake of testing and treatments to key affected populations and that we, at MAF, can contribute together with our corporate funders.”

Dr Raja Iskandar also hailed the corporate sector’s partnership as one of MAF’s biggest strengths, enabling it to respond quickly to any emerging crisis or urgent needs for intervention.

“It’s actually one of the reasons behind MAF venturing to Sarawak.

“We understand that HIV/AIDS may not be a top priority for some of the local Sarawakian companies, or their involvement is not as comprehensive as their counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia.

“To address this, we have created a collaborative platform that enables our corporate partners like Sunway Group and Yayasan Sime Darby, to contribute directly to the HIV and AIDS programmes in Sarawak, essentially completing the state and federal governments’ efforts in this area,” he said, adding that the launch of Teratak Kasih Tok Nan (one-stop support centre) and MAF’s involvement as strategic blueprints to combat the AIDS problem here.

“The ultimate goal is to work towards ending the AIDS epidemic in Sarawak, and creating a sustainable impact on public health in the region,” added Dr Raja Iskandar.

Early this month, MAF had raised RM923,000 from a fundraising gala dinner at Pullman Miri Waterfront. The proceeds would be used to support the operation of Teratak Kasih Tok Nan.

The foundation also plans to launch the Sarawak Health Access Programme (Shape) – a hospital’s travel subsidy initiative aimed at assisting patients with HIV and other related chronic diseases from the B40 (low-income) groups and rural communities in Miri.