S’wak Land, Survey Department reminded to strive for improvements in service delivery

KUCHING (Aug 10): Land and Survey Department Sarawak should continue to strive for improvements in the quality and efficiency of its service delivery, said director Datu Abdullah Julaihi.

He said it could adopt the 3Rs approach, namely Revisit, Rethink and Recharge, to motivate its staff to think outside-the-box in solving issues faced by stakeholders, particularly the public.

“There should be a commitment from the staff of Land and Survey Department Sarawak to continuously seek creative ideas and innovation every year in order to improve the quality of our service delivery,” he said in his opening speech at the Land and Survey Department Sarawak’s Integrity and Innovation Day (HIITS) at a hotel here yesterday.

Abdullah reminded that the spirit of innovation, integrity and team spirit are the core values of the department and they have recently participated in the Integrity, Governance and Anti-Corruption Awards 2023 organised by the Malaysia Integrity Institute through online evaluation on June 12.

He said a total of 13 innovative and creative teams (KIK) are participating in activities organised as part of the HIITS celebration this year to prepare them for the Sarawak Civil Service Innovation Convention Award (SCSICA).

The 13 teams are Sassoku Tech from Kuching, Knights of Batang Lupar (Sri Aman), Infiniti-Tridi (Sibu), Four Quest Junior (Miri), Lands Tahai Q (Limbang), Ingenuity (Sarikei), Jejari 7D (Kapit), Bistari dan Bistari Tech (Samarahan), Ruaivaie D9 (Bintulu), Accurate (Mukah), Inno-Tochi (Betong) and V-Tech 12 (Serian).

He disclosed that the ‘Sassoku Tech’ and ‘V-tech 12’ teams will be representing the country at the International Convention Quality Control Circles 2023 to be held in Beijing, China.

As the department has been associated with giving back to the community, he said it had recently contributed RM25,800 to 43 families residing along Sarawak River who were affected by an ongoing project nearby.

“Among the other activities organised are food donations, cash contribution and gotong-royong projects to look after the buildings of surau, churches and houses occupied by former staff of the department,” he said.

Gracing the celebration was Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

A total of 236 staff members were presented with excellent service awards.

The ceremony also honoured staff members who will be retiring soon this year or next year.