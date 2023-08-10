Three months after raids, Home Ministry bans ‘LGBTQ+’ on Swatch watches

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 10): The Home Ministry today officially banned all elements of “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Plus (LGBTQ+)” on Swiss watchmaker Swatch’s timepieces and accessories, nearly three months after it seized 172 items in raids of the company’s stores in Malaysia.

In a statement today, the Home Ministry announced that it has gazetted a ban on “any publication related to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and + Plus (LGBTQ+) in any form appearing on Swatch watches of any collection including the boxes, wrappers, accessories or any other related things”.

According to the government gazette published today, the prohibition order was made on August 9, 2023 by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail via his powers under Section 7 of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, with the publisher of this banned publication named as “Swatch Limited, Switzerland”.

The prohibition order states that the “printing, importation, production, reproduction, publishing, sale, issue, circulation, distribution or possession” of Swatch watches with “LGBTQ+” “which is likely to be prejudicial to morality is prohibited throughout Malaysia”.

The Home Ministry also cautioned the public today that anyone who prints, imports, produces, reproduces, publishes, sells, issues, circulates, distributes, or possesses the prohibited Swatch items would be committing an offence.

The Home Ministry said the penalty, upon conviction, would be a maximum three-year prison term or a maximum RM20,000 fine or both. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME