Vincent Tan, Berjaya Land sue Sanusi for defamation, seek compensation

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 10): Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Berjaya Land Berhad has slapped a defamation lawsuit against caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, seeking compensation over his remarks in an August 2 speech in relation to land in Selangor.

In the lawsuit filed at 6.31pm on August 8 at the High Court in Shah Alam, both Tan and Berjaya Land are seeking for the court to order Sanusi to pay compensation in the form of general damages, compensatory damages, aggravated damages, and exemplary damages.

Tan and Berjaya Land are also seeking for the High Court to issue an injunction to restrain or stop Sanusi from making the same or similar defamatory remarks against them.

Based on online court listings, the case is scheduled to come up for case management on September 4. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME