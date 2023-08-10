Woman in Kuching claims phone scam left her RM39,000 poorer

KUCHING (Aug 10): A woman here has claimed that she lost RM39,000 to a recent phone scam.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong said the victim known as ‘Amanda’, claimed she was hoodwinked by a scam syndicate into providing her banking details.

“Her mistake was that she believed what the impersonator had said over the phone and divulged her banking account details,” he said in a statement.

The special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said efforts to save any remaining money in the victim’s bank account with the help of a bank were futile.

“The scammer’s actions proved too quick and there were no monies left in the account.

“The bank has already blacklisted the account and an investigation will be carried out by the bank and the police,” said Kong.

He added that the bank account used by the scammer was likely to be another mule account under the syndicate.

Kong reminded the public that the authorities, such as the police or the Inland Revenue Board, would never conduct dealings or interviews over the telephone.

“Do not ever believe the stories given over the phone and never reveal any personal information to these people,” he added.