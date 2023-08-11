Bintulu’s SK Labang picked as strategic partner for school transformation programme

BINTULU (Aug 11): Sekolah Kebangsaan Labang in Sebauh was chosen as a strategic partner for the ‘Jalinan & Jaringan Bersama Komuniti’ programme.

Themed ‘Masyarakat Yang Bersemangat, Berdaya Tahan dan Mampan’, the programme was successfully held on Aug 7, with the aim of helping to transform the primary school environment.

The programme was jointly organised by Bintulu Development Authority (BDA); Faculty of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus (UPMKB); Department of Environment (DOE), Bintulu branch; and Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) Bintulu.

The programme was also held in conjunction with BDA’s 45th anniversary celebration and Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence.

Rural schools are often associated with educational backwardness due to lack of various facilities.

However, despite these shortcomings, rural schools are able to implement school transformation through the concept of interweaving and networking between government agencies and higher education institutions.

The programme was graced by BDA assistant general manager (Property & Real Estate) Prie Nyangan.

“This programme is important to create close partnership and understanding between the government agencies and school to speed up the implementation of various activities that are beneficial to the school.

“The programme is able to provide various benefits such as improving academic performance, giving students the opportunity to acquire various new knowledge and improving the quality of the school environment,” he said.

He added all of these benefits are based on the programme’s shared goal of improving student achievement and creating a holistic and balanced future generation.

During the programme, BDA delivered a number of basic needs to the school to improve the quality of teaching and learning and improve the quality of education in general.

Among other activities held were talks on environmental sustainability awareness by NREB, information sharing session on wildlife by UPMKB, colouring contest themed ‘Love the earth’ by DOE and cooking demonstration for teachers and parent-teacher association by BDA.

Through these activities, it is hoped that the young generation can become a resilient and intelligent community in environmental management in the future for sustainable development and economic growth in Sarawak.

A tree planting programme was also held with the aim of promoting various positive impacts in line with BDA’s strategic plan towards becoming a low carbon industrial hub.

Among other things, the strategic plan is fighting climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide, improving air quality, and reducing erosion through the grip of tree roots, and creating habitats for other lives.

A total of 10 saplings of local species, namely Belian (Eusideroxylon Zwageri); and six landscape trees consisting of two species, namely Pokok Doa (Bucida molineti) and Pokok Sangkakala (Tabebuia pentaphylla) were planted around the school grounds.

The involvement of stakeholders such as BDA, UPMKB, NREB and DOE in this programme is able to boost the school’s ecosystem to realise one of the initiatives in the Malaysian Education Development Plan 2013-2025.

The programme with rural schools is one of the important ways to reduce the gap in terms of basic infrastructure in facing the upcoming challenges.

A total of 200 participants were actively involved in this programme, consisting of students and teachers from SK Labang, staff of BDA, DOE Bintulu branch, NREB Bintulu and UPMKB.

This programme was fully sponsored by BDA.