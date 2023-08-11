Carbon deal saboteurs may be from logging industry – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (Aug11): There are certain quarters trying to sabotage the State government’s two-million-hectare carbon conservation programme, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

Speaking during an online Sabah Way Forward talk titled “What’s next for Sabah’s carbon trade deal?” hosted by KupiKupi FM on Thursday, Jeffrey said these people may be connected to the logging industry in Sabah.

“I do believe that there is something going on. These people may be connected to the logging industry in Sabah, and maybe even those who are used to stealing Sabah’s riches.

“With Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is now very easy to check who is really pulling the strings behind the scenes, and I know,” he said.

During the talk, Jeffrey was questioned on whether this alleged sabotage is coming within the Sabah government or outside.

“You will know soon enough,” he replied.

On the issue of a coalition of NGOs intending to pursue a judicial review on the state’s controversial 100-year Nature Conservation Agreement (NCA), Jeffrey said they are free to do so.

However, he hopes that the NGOs are truly able to understand the objective of the NCA before they continue with their pursuit.

“We are prepared to go to court if truly necessary but at the same time, we are also being careful if their motive is genuine, otherwise it will backfire on them.

“What is their motive? What is their legal basis? It looks like they have other objectives, which is to derail the deal.

“Some of them may even be interested in taking over the project, but I cannot elaborate more on this matter as they already know who their backers are,” he said.

Despite allegations from certain NGOs or civil societies, Jeffrey clarified that there is nothing lurking in the shadows regarding the Singapore-based company involved in the state’s NCA deal, Hoch Standard Pte Ltd, which is fully owned by Lionsgate Ltd which is in turn owned by Dr Ho Choon Hou.

He also said that the due diligence for the carbon trading project has also been carried out even before during the previous government’s rule, and they are currently in the midst of trying to meet various international requirements in the 2021 NCA deal with Hoch Standard.

“I just hope that everyone can understand that this NCA deal will allow the State government to increase its revenue without having to chop down a single tree. Not to mention that carbon trading will also help us reduce the rate of pollution here, simultaneously helping curb the effects of global warming,” he said.

Regarding alternatives to the NCA, Jeffrey said the 84,000-hectare carbon trading deal under Yayasan Sabah pales in comparison.

“I have studied the agreement, and I am sorry to say that it is nothing compared to the NCA which costs the government nothing.

“Meanwhile, the government has to pay RM250,000 per year for five years through the alternative deal, which also allows the company to be able to dictate the price of carbon sales and provide discounts.

“In addition, in the NCA deal, everything is dealt by Hoch Standard, a company that has links with global management groups involved in carbon trading around the world,” he said, adding that a hectare of forest can earn about RM1,200 from carbon credit sales according to current rates.