Children run booths at JCI Lutong’s Little Boss 5.0 Carnival Day

MIRI (Aug 11): Young ‘entrepreneurs’ aged seven to 12 operated some 15 booths at the Little Boss 5.0 Carnival Day organised by Junior Chamber International (JCI) Lutong at Bintang Megamall on Sunday.

A press release said the children sold a variety of handicrafts as well as delicious home-made food prepared with help from their parents.

Little Boss 5.0 aimed to cultivate young entrepreneurs and innovators by providing them with training, guidance, and resource support.

To motivate the children, each Little Boss entrepreneur also received an RM10 voucher to support others’ stalls at the carnival.

Outstanding young entrepreneurs received various awards.

The Best Outlet Award went to ‘Team CGS’, ‘Akasia’, and ‘Fire Fox’, while the Best Pitch Award was won by ‘Black Smith’, ‘Flower Girl’s’, and ‘CMZ Knewton Group’.

‘Whimsical Wonders’ and ‘Meow Meow Fun’ groups won the Best Employer Award.

‘Whimsical Wonders’ also won the Best Social Enterprise award for their selfless donation of all their RM494 ‘income’ made during the carnival.

Councillor Leslie Lau officiated at the awards on behalf of Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The event raised RM2,876 and with Torr Energy Sdn Bhd’s ringgit-to-ringgit match donation, RM5,752 was raised in total.

The proceeds will be channelled to the Lawas Cataract Camp, which will take place on Sept 20-22.

The camp seeks to support up to 30 cataract patients in Sarawak for intraocular lens surgery to help regain their vision. Each surgery is expected to cost about RM400.

JCI Lutong thanked event partners Torr Energy, Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad, Chamspeak, efresh, and event sponsors Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad, Sugarbun Bintang Megamall, Three Legs Cooltopia, Seed Pastry House, and Harmoni Schools.

“We also express gratitude to everyone involved in making the event possible, including the venue support from Bintang Megamall Miri and Champs Education Centre,” added the press release.