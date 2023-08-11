Cooperative inks MoU with Lun Bawang traders’ body on agricultural projects

MIRI (Aug 11): The Koperasi Kemajuan Maligan Lawas Bhd (Ko-Maligan) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Society of Socio-Economic Empowerment Coalition of the Lun Bawang Traders and Hawkers (SEEC).

Ko-Maligan chairman Dr Samuil-Ashton Satu said that the collaboration aimed to promote sustainable agricultural projects amongst the Lun Bawang community in Lawas.

This collaboration, he added, would create a transformative platform for agropartnerships between SEEC and Ko-Maligan.

“By uniting the expertise and resources of both organisations, we strive to create a transformative platform for these farmers.

“Our partnership will not only provide them with access to essential agricultural projects, but also ensure a consistent market for their harvests,” Samuil said at the MoU signing ceremony in Lawas.

Ko-Maligan hoped to break the cycle of crop wastage to enable traditional farmers to fully utilise their potential as thriving contributors to the agriculture sector.

It is also committed to equipping the farmers with necessary knowledge, tools, and support to make informed decisions about their farming practices.

“By facilitating training, technical guidance, and sustainable farming methods, we aspire to elevate their agricultural endeavours and pave the way for a more prosperous future for the farmers,” he noted.

SEEC deputy president Peter Asut, meanwhile, expressed hope that the collaboration would enable them to create a sustainable pathway for farmers to overcome challenges, reduce wastage and thrive as prosperous contributors to their communities and the broader agricultural industry.

He said SEEC at the moment has over 700 members and more will associate with it when the intended agricultural projects are implemented.

At the ceremony, both parties had formalised their collaboration for the successful implementation of agricultural projects, including the cultivation of sacha inchi, maize for animal feeds and various local rice varieties, as well as the purchase of the harvested crops by Ko-Maligan.