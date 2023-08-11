DPM Fadillah: GPS confident PH-BN alliance will triumph in Selangor polls

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is convinced the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance will triumph over their rivals during the state election and form the new state government in Selangor, Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said.

He said that this was because the unity government formed by PH, BN and various other parties, including GPS managed to create stability in many aspects, including in the political arena.

“What we experienced, with the change of governments, the political instability has affected our country’s economic standing. The country can’t develop and help the people.

“That’s why we must realise that stability is at the core of everything, and it means we need to unite. To create stability is most vital for Malaysians,” he said during the Kita Selangor Grand Finale here last night, in the presence of PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Voters in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah will go to the polls tomorrow to elect their new state governments.

The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election will also be held on the same day. ― Bernama