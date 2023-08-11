Dr Annuar: Move to set up special school for poor will create further segregation

SIBU (Aug 11): The Ministry of Education’s (MoE) move to set up special schools for underprivileged students can lead to social stratification that will create further segregation amongst the younger generation, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Voicing his concerns, the Sarawak Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development reckoned that there are more beneficial ways to assist students from poor families.

“To me, I think it is not that ‘nice’ to have schools for the poor. If we were to group them (students from B40 families) together under such a school, these students will later be labelled as coming from a poor school.

“I worry that this will have negative impact on their self-confidence as well as self-esteem. And of course, it is not good for their upbringing – they should be able to mix around irrespective of races and social background,” he said.

The Nangka assemblyman was asked to comment on Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s recent statement on the ministry’s plan to set up special schools for children from the poorest communities by next year, adding that these schools would ensure the group of students will enjoy a higher standard of education.

“I do not wish to see this to cause further segregation amongst students. Our students have already been segregated based on the curriculum that is ‘Sekolah Kebangsaan’ and ‘Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan’. If we have another one like this, it will further segregate our young generation.

“To me personally, it is better to assist them financially or the federal government can build more hostels in existing schools to cater for those from poor families, which is more beneficial in the long-run. We can also provide them with free transportation or give them free lunch.

“Get them to stay back (after school), give them free lunch and tuition, then send them home. There are lots of ways to help students from poor families,” he added.

Dr Annuar was speaking to reporters after closing the Sarawak English Language Education Symposium (Seles) today.

He pointed out that the Sarawak government, on the other hand, has shown its emphasis on education through the setting up of international schools.

“Yayasan Sarawak’s residential international school provides good students from the rural community to excel, while students in M40 and T20 (groups) are not left out as well,” he said.

He said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had recently mentioned that the Sarawak government must be consulted on education matters in the state, covered under the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGC) 1962.

He added the state was never consulted on the move to set up the special schools.

“Otherwise, I would have offered my suggestions and views on the matter,” he said.

Also present were Sarawak Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad and his deputy director of learning sector Dr Les Met.