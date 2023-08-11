Health Minister: AI to present both prospects, challenges in medical imaging sector

KUCHING (Aug 11): Artificial Intelligence (AI) would pose both opportunities and challenges in the medical imaging sector, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

“Looking ahead, there is a need to address the challenges and opportunities presented by AI in medical imaging, placing great emphasis on responsible integration and human oversight,” she said in her speech for the opening ceremony of Asia-Australasia Conference of Radiological Technologists (AACRT) and South-East Asia Radiographers Conference (SEARC) 2023, at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Her speech text was read out by Health Department Sarawak assistant director Dr Veronica Lugah.

Adding on, Dr Zaliha acknowledged today’s medical imaging technology being equipped with AI and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, bringing promising innovation to healthcare and enhancing the ability to analyse medical images with a high degree of accuracy and consistency.

“AI algorithms can analyse large volumes of radiological images and provide quantitative measurements and insights that can aid in the diagnosis of various conditions which can help clinicians diagnose and treat patients more effectively.”

Dr Zaliha also talked about numerous research projects on AI medical imaging conducted in Malaysia, one of which was the ‘Creation and Sharing of a National Covid-19 Chest Radiograph Repository for Training and Validation of Deep Learning Models (NC4R) 2020’ conducted by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the research body under the ministry.

“During the early period of Covid-19 pandemic, diagnosis depended purely on RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction).

“With the surge of symptomatic cases, it was important to look for alternative means of either screening or diagnosing the disease. As lungs were the prominent organ involved in Covid-19 (infection), several researchers globally had developed image AI algorithms where fast-screening methods were used based on patients’ chest X-rays and CT scans.

“However, these solutions lacked testing with local datasets.

“Thus, the project by NIH, the NC4R, became one of the first research projects to collect radiographic images of more than 3,000 Covid-19 patients with clinical information for the use of developing, testing and validating AI models for the diagnosis of Covid-19 in Malaysia.

“Moving forward, the lessons learned during the Covid-19 (pandemic) are now being applied to other diseases using methods of image processing and AI,” said the minister.

On the conference, she said the core objective was to provide opportunity for all participants to ‘deep-dive’ into strategies aimed at enhancing professional sustainability in the post-pandemic era, encompassing vital aspects such as mental health support, career development, and work-life balance.

“Research, innovation and evidence-based approaches are vital towards ensuring that the health system becomes more effective and efficient over time.

“In fact, it is one of the 15 Strategies in the Health White Paper, under the ‘Fourth Pillar’,” added Dr Zaliha.

Among those present at the BCCK were conferences’ governor and also the Malaysian Society of Radiographers president Sawal Marsait, International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists president Dr Napapong Pongnapang, the Asia-Australasia vice-president Tan Chek Wee and Dr Mohd Hanafi Ali, senior lecturer of Qaiwan International University, Iraq.

Themed ‘Honouring the Past, Treasuring the Present, and Nurturing the Future of Radiology’, the event played host to 500 radiologists, radiation technologists, sonographers, medical machinery suppliers, representatives of pharmaceutical companies, as well as students and researchers of this field.