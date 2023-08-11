Friday, August 11
In Kuching, Thai national fined RM3,000 for soliciting

By Desiree David on Sarawak
Photo shows the exterior of the Kuching Court Complex. — Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING (Aug 11): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 34-year-old Thai woman RM3,000 in default four months in jail for soliciting for prostitution.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Nongnapas on her own guilty plea to a charge under Section 372B of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a maximum one year in jail, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

She committed the offence at an inn near Jalan Ban Hock here around 5pm on Aug 1, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a police officer, who was the complainant, received a WhatsApp message saying “On” from an undercover agent.

The complainant then went to the premises and arrested Nongnapas, as well as seized items such as a condom and RM150.

An investigation found Nongnapas had solicited the complainant and an agent, who had gone undercover as customers.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Nongnapas was unrepresented by legal counsel.

