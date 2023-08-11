Kinabatangan to have new township

KINABATANGAN (Aug 11): The dream of people in Kinabatangan to have a new township is expected to come true soon.

Lamag Community Development Leader Johainizamshah Johari said the district’s Land and Survey Department had received a Registered Survey Paper (RSP) from the director.

He said the Kinabatangan district council had identified and applied for 157.48 acres of land for constructing a new Kinabatangan township.

Johainizamshah said the positive development was achieved even though he had only been entrusted to lead PPM Lamag for six months.

He said the proposal to create a new Kinabatangan township was supported by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor who wants to see growth in the Kinabatangan area under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government.

“All of this may not be realised without the support from Hajiji who wants Kinabatangan to continue growing,” he said.

He hoped that the land survey will be done by the relevant party soon.

He also said the Community Development Leader Unit (UPPM) Lamag will continue to help the people there.

The State Government under the leadership of Hajiji wants the Kinabatangan area to continue enjoying development and growth like other districts.

“We have planning, mission and vision to present to the people. This is important to ensure continued and inclusive development. The cooperation and collaboration between all parties are needed to create an environment that supports economic growth, improvements to quality of life and provides benefits to the entire community,” he said.

Johainizamshah hoped the constituents at Lamag and in Kinabatangan would continue to support the state government.