KPJ Kuching first in Borneo to provide robotic knee, hip replacement via Rosa

KUCHING (Aug 11): KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital has become the first hospital in Borneo to provide robotic knee and hip replacement surgery services for osteoarthritis patients, using a Robotic Surgical Assistant (Rosa) from the United States.

Rosa arrived here from the United States yesterday morning and is expected to perform its first surgery by the end of this month after completing a two-week trial test.

KPJ Kuching general manager Nurhazimah Mahat said Rosa will be an important tool in carrying out orthopaedic surgeries at the hospital especially in improving the efficiency and quality of services.

“The introduction of this robot is part of our investment in the use of the most advanced smart technology to improve patient care and precision medicine.

“Among the benefits of using the technology is a reduction in the patient’s surgical risk, shorter recovery time and better long-term results,” she told a press conference at KPJ Kuching, held to introduce Rosa.

It is learned that the cost of knee joint surgery using the robotic technology would be about RM36,000 for one leg, and RM70,000 for both legs. Normal surgery would cost between RM20,000 and RM26,000 for one leg, and up to RM50,000 for both.

Nurhazimah added that surgery using Rosa would be supervised by KPJ Kuching’s orthopaedic specialist and surgeon Dr Lee Woo Guan.

“Dr Lee has extensive experience in complex surgeries such as pelvic reconstruction and acetabular surgery and is competent enough to handle Rosa,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Lee shared his excitement on how the technology could bring a new level of treatment experience.

“This robot from a private company from the United States is able to improve the treatment of joint replacement surgery to be faster and accurate – almost 100 per cent.

“The use of this robot is the latest evolution in arthroplasty treatment and can reduce the duration of surgery by around 20 per cent compared to conventional treatment.

“In addition, the period when the patient recovers and can leave the hospital is also shorter than before and this reduces the cost of treatment,” he explained.

He pointed out that Rosa is also capable of creating a 3D model of the patient’s knee and with this, surgeons would be able to locate the exact point before carrying out the surgery.

“It also allows us to plan the bone cutting as well as accurate ligament and tissue balancing in real time before doing the actual cutting. Surgeons can also assess and balance the tension in the ligaments and ensure proper knee joint alignment and knee joint stability.

“The accuracy of cutting and correct placement of knee joint replacement components will increase the lifespan of the prosthesis,” he added.