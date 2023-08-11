Kuching’s Starbucks signing outlet opens doors for the hearing-impaired

KUCHING (Aug 11): Hearing-impaired barista Ezzat fetches a digital notepad for customers to write down the codes, quantities and any special requirements for their orders at Starbucks Vivacity Megamall here.

While moving his index finger on the screen of the tablet, he asks the customers to jot down their orders on it, to which he then sorts out the customers’ bills at the counter and exchanges pleasantries with them.

The Starbucks signing outlet in Vivacity Megamall here marks Sarawak as the first state in Borneo and the third state nationwide that provides employment opportunities for the deaf and hard of hearing individuals.

Starbucks in its recent announcement said the first signing store in East Malaysia facilitates career development for individuals with hearing impairment and also to promote inclusion for people with disabilities.

Vivacity outlet manager Mus said public response has been positive and there have not been many problems for customers to place their orders.

“It has generated much excitement and praise, and I am confident that everything will go smoothly as the staff has completed their six months of training,” he told The Borneo Post when met at the outlet yesterday.

“We have already prepared ourselves prior to the launching of this programme where we also attended sign language classes during the six months’ training.”

Customer Maximillian Fong, 18, detailed his first experience of being served by a hearing-impaired employee.

“This is my first time walking to a store that employs people with hearing disabilities and it has actually given me a new perspective on the importance of inclusivity.

“At first, I thought we had to communicate with the employees through sign language, and only then I found out that communication is made a lot easier with the intervention of digital technology,” said Fong.

“It is a good idea for Starbucks to employ those with hearing impairment or disabilities, and to provide a communication aid system for both employees and customers,” he added.

Aaron Ting, who echoed Fong’s sentiment, said having baristas with hearing impairment makes the outlet stand out from the others.

“This is a great endeavour towards a culture of diversity and inclusion, and allows the deaf community to have job experience and to be part of the working class.

“I think we should also learn their sign language to make it more inclusive, as well as for more business sectors here to employ this group,” said the 19-year-old lad who has frequented cafes using such concepts outside of Kuching before.

Like Fong, 25-year-old Husna was also initially anxious as she herself did not know sign language.

“Starbucks has opened my eyes to the fact that the hard-of-hearing staff here are equally well-trained, friendly and as efficient like any other normal employees.

“I am excited to see more businesses coming up with this initiative, which will be a good way for the public to understand the deaf culture,” she said.