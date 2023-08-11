Man attacked by girlfriend’s ex-husband with axe in Likas

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 11): A man was attacked by his girlfriend’s former husband with an axe while having dinner with her in a car in Likas on Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old victim suffered injuries on his foot, face and hands in the 9pm attack which police believed was due to jealousy.

Kota Kinabalu Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the victim had earlier parked his car at an open space near Menara Kinabalu Menara Kinabalu, the Sabah state administrative centre, before having meal with his 30-year-old girlfriend.

Three men suddenly approached the car and one of them, believed to be the woman’s ex-husband, attacked the victim repeatedly with the axe.

“The man suffered multiple injuries to his face, hands and foot following the attack,” he said on Friday.

ACP Mohd Zaidi said the couple managed to escape to the nearby Alam Mesra police station to seek help and lodge a report.

The victim was later sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. His girlfriend did not sustain any injuries.

“We believe the motive of the attack was jealousy. The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a dangerous weapon,” he said.

ACP Mohd Zaidi said police were looking for three people to facilitate investigations into the case.

They are Winhal Jalali, 37, Abdel Jalali, 27, and another man yet to be identified.

“Those with information of the individuals or the incident are advised to come forward and report the matter at the nearest police station or contact the investigating officer Inspector Muhammad Khaidir Zakaria at 014-801 9618,” he said.

The woman is said to have married the suspect in 2015 before they divorced about a month ago. She later befriended the victim.

A video of the incident has since gone viral.