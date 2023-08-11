MASwings to mount six additional Kuching-Limbang flights from Aug 25 to Sept 3

KUCHING (Aug 11): Rural Air Services operator MASwings will be mounting six additional flights between Kuching and Limbang to cater for the expected high demand during the coming second term of the school holidays starting Aug 25.

In a statement today, MASwings said these additional flights would result in a daily service effective from Aug 25 to Sept 3, enabling the local community to make their way back to their hometown.

“We are pleased to mount these additional services into Limbang in view of the current high numbers of booking and expected surge with the coming school break,” said MASwings chief operating officer (COO) Suresh Singam in the statement.

The additional services between Kuching and Limbang will be operated on MASwings ATR72-500 aircraft and all tickets (subject to seats availability) are inclusive of 20kg check-in baggage and light refreshments as part of the airline’s consistency in offering the best of Malaysian Hospitality on top of ensuring comfort and safety of all passengers throughout their journey.

Suresh said, looking at past travel trends, short school holidays have always ended with last minute surge for seats which are traditionally taken up by not only small groups of holiday makers but mostly families looking forward to spending quality time together.

“And we are grateful to the Ministry of Transport Malaysia and Malaysian Aviation Commission for their approval of these six additional flights.

“Being the ‘Pulse of Borneo’, MASwings has constantly been pursued to provide a reliable and safe connectivity within the local communities to meet their traveling needs especially during holidays and festivities; and we are immensely grateful for the continuous support received from the local travelling community as well as stakeholders alike,” he said.

Tickets are available through ticket offices or at any appointed travel agents throughout Malaysia. Bookings can also be made via Malaysia Airlines Call Centre number at 1 300 88 3000.

For more information on destinations, fares and flight schedules and to book your next travel hassle-free, visit MASwings’ website at www.maswings.com.my.