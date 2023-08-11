Mayor: Colourful procession the highlight of Aug 19 Miri Street Parade

MIRI (Aug 11): The Miri City Street Parade this Aug 19 will feature a colourful procession of cultural, futuristic, flora and fauna themes, said mayor Adam Yii.

Organised in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th independence celebration, the event will run from 6pm to 10.30pm and will be graced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

“The parade will have two components – the land floats and street parade which will commence from the City Hall to Miri Times Square (MTS),” Yii told a press conference here yesterday.

The contingents will be flagged off at 7pm by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

An estimated 10,000 people consisting of 3,000 contingent members, stall operators, traders, residents and tourists are expected to flood the MTS business area and Marina ParkCity on the day.

Popular local artistes Dayang Nurfaizah and Bob Yusuf will be among those performing at the main stage which will be set up at MTS.

“Fireworks display from the top of Canada Hill, near the huge ‘MIRI’ signboard will symbolically mark the closing of the independence celebration,” said Yii.

He added the street parade involves a total of 43 contingents, consisting of 16 from the public and private sectors, seven from schools, and 20 from community associations and cultural groups.

Apart from that, 17 companies and associations, training and education centres including Miri Hospital and Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Miri will also participate in the land float category.

Also involved will be three marching bands from the 20th Battalion Royal Malay Army Regiment (RAMD20), SM Chung Hua and SM Jalan Riam (RRSS), as well as a foreign contingent led by Mayor Romeo Salda from La Trinidad Benguet, Philippines.

Also present at the press conference was Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebatian Ting.