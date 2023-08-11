Miri clerk loses RM250,000 to call scam

MIRI (Aug 11): A clerk here in her 40s was made RM250,000 poorer after being duped by an individual claiming to be a courier agent.

She got a call from a person name ‘Pang Hui Lee’ supposedly from Perak last month, telling her that she had a parcel containing five identification cards, five ATM cards and five passports sent to her by a person named ‘Nor Azmi Bin Nazri’ from Terengganu.

“However, the clerk denied she had made such an arrangement before the call was passed to another number for her to supposedly lodge a police report.

“She then spoke to a person claiming to be a ‘Sergeant Lai’, who claimed that the clerk was involved in a human trafficking syndicate in Vietnam led by two individuals with the title of ‘Dato’,” said Sarawak police chief Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a statement today.

The clerk felt fearful of the allegation and wanted ‘Sergeant Lai’ to help resolve the case, but the suspect informed her that they needed to keep the matter confidential.

“The clerk was also required to check with the suspect every three hours via WhatsApp, and was introduced to someone named Dato Wong from Bukit Aman, who he claimed could assist in resolving her case.

“The clerk immediately contacted the so-called ‘Dato Wong’ and was told that a warrant of arrest had been issued against her and that she would be arrested anytime to be produced in court,” said Mohd Azman.

Subsequently, she was instructed to hand over all the money in her bank account supposedly to be reviewed by Bank Negara as the police, according to ‘Dato Wong’, found that she was also involved in illicit money transfers.

Out of fear, the victim informed ‘Dato Wong’ that she had four bank accounts under her name, before she was instructed to transfer the money in the accounts.

The victim carried out nine online transactions from her bank accounts, totalling approximately RM250,000, into eight different bank accounts between the end of July and early Aug this year.

The victim only realised she had been scammed after calls and WhatsApp messages were blocked by ‘Sergeant Lai’, before she finally disclosed the matter to her siblings.

The clerk then lodged a police report.