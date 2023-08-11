Miri MP: Damaged Kuala Baram bypass road to be repaired soon

MIRI (Aug 11): Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak will be carrying out two maintenance projects to repair the Kuala Baram bypass road which has been damaged and in bad condition due to uneven surface, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man in a statement.

In his Facebook post, he said this damaged and uneven stretch, particularly between the Industrial Training Institute MIRI and Emart Tudan, is causing much inconvenience to Mirians and poses a road safety hazard.

Chiew said the matter has been brought to his attention since being elected as Miri MP and he has asked the government to pay attention to the maintenance needs and has raised the matter in parliament as it could also impact tourists arrivals to Miri.

“We are aware that the bad condition of the road has caused a lot of inconvenience to the people of Miri, especially in terms of safety,” he said.

His office, he added, has also used various channels such as the state Talikhidmat platform, visits and sending letters to JKR Sarawak to convey the voice of the people for this part of the road to be improved and repaired immediately.

Consequently, he said the department had responded and informed his office that two maintenance projects on this road would be carried out soon.

Chiew thanked the state government for listening to the voice of the people and providing the necessary allocations for this maintenance work.

Calling on the authorities to carry out comprehensive maintenance to ensure the public can use this road more safely, he said he will be monitoring the project progress.

In this respect, he added, his office will liaise closely with the relevant agencies to ensure that the works can be completed on time and meet the objectives.