Miss International Malaysia grand finale in Sabah Oct 1

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 11): Persatuan Pentas Anak Seni Malaysia (PPASM) will be hosting the Miss International Malaysia 2023 grand finale at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on October 1.

National Director for Miss International Malaysia 2023, Jawed Hussin Datuk Raman Wahid, said the pageant is a momentous occasion promising to not only celebrate beauty and grace but also foster a range of community focused initiatives.

He added that the Miss Malaysia International pageant holds the legacy of empowering young women globally.

“The aim is to encourage their evolution into inspiring role models, embodying the essence of the pageants tradition. Our mission is to bring this tradition to our shores and we are committed to embracing and empowering the youth of Sabah,” he said at a press conference at Layang-Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd on Friday.

He also said that beyond the spotlight, the event is set to make a substantial impact on the local community through a series of outreach programmes.

“Designed to engage with Sabah’s youth, these initiatives will address social concerns and promote sustainable development. Galas and events supporting education, women’s empowerment, environment conservation and healthcare will raise awareness and serve as a noble way to give back to the community.”

“This multifaceted approach will bolster youth empowerment schemes, offering workshops and mentorship programmes that nurture self-esteem and cultivate socially conscious leaders of the future. Cultural exchange and workshops will also take centre stage, fostering unity among Malaysians and allowing them to embrace their diverse heritage,” he said.

Jawed said the event will champion responsible tourism practices, preserving Malaysia’s natural treasures while encouraging sustainable travel both domestically and internationally.

“The overarching goal is to deliver a superior event that leaves a lasting positive impact on the community and beyond,” he said.

He also said that in this year’s Miss International Malaysia event, Layang Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd (LLA), a prominent name in the aerospace industry, has been announced as the official Aerial Tour partner.

“This partnership signifies the merging of the pageant’s international influence with Layang Layang’s aerospace expertise, all while showcasing the beauty of Sabah and Malaysia to the world,” he said.

Jawed also mentioned that the partnership signified more than just beauty and tours.

“It holds the potential to transform Malaysia. Cultural preservation, economic advancement, community empowerment and global recognition intersect, creating a brighter future for the nation,” he said.

During the press conference, LLA Group General Manager, Captain Shahdon Poong said all the finalists will have the opportunity to ride on a helicopter aerial tour around Kota Kinabalu city centre during the pageant week and before the grand finale.

He also said that the aerial ride for the event is seen as an idea that would promote Sabah.

He said the air route shall cover the State capital, SICC and end at the islands of Manukan, Sapi and Gaya.

“The flight will give the contestants extraordinary experience and they will enjoy the breathtaking view of Kota Kinabalu and the surrounding islands,” he said.

Meanwhile, the pageant week will begin on September 24, and finalists from all over Malaysia will travel to Kota Kinabalu to prepare for the National Grand final on October 1 and undergo multiple activities including community service.