Mixed reactions from Sarawakians on Borneo Sonic 2023 ticket prices

KUCHING (Aug 11): As the highly anticipated Borneo Sonic 2023 music festival approaches, Sarawakian music fans have expressed mixed reactions on the ticket prices.

The festival, featuring a star-studded line-up of artists, like four K-pop stars Taeyang, CL, Suho and Hyo, Australian artist Havana Brown, and legendary American rapper and Grammy Award Winner Fatman Scoop, has sparked a range of opinions about the affordability of the tickets.

There are five categories of tickets announced during a press conference here yesterday, ranging from RM488 to RM1,288 for the two-day festival.

“The ticket prices are expensive. For me, if the starting price for the tickets are around RM200 to RM250, they are still affordable (for me), depending on the seating locations,” said Vivienne Rozanna Matthew, 37, from Bintulu.

“Perhaps the highest-priced ticket at RM1,288 could be more justifiable if it offered exclusive VIP privileges such as a meet-and-greet, autograph and photo sessions, backstage pass plus premium seating, then maybe it would be worth it because for me Taeyang and CL are truly renowned artists, the others I do not know much about,” she added.

Nursyamimi Abu Hasan, on the other hand, said the starting price of RM488 is okay.

“The festival is set to host not only one but four prominent K-pop artists, as well as internationally acclaimed performers. These four K-pop artists are not just normal individuals; they have been in the industry for many years.

“I intend to save up for the event, anticipating the opportunity to witness these esteemed artists perform,” she said.

Meanwhile, Monika Dampa, 37, from Bintulu, offered a broader perspective on the matter, taking into account the recent challenges faced by the music industry.

“The prices offered are pretty much reasonable. Over the last two years, many artists declined to perform live shows or did so in a limited way due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, they have since resumed relatively normal touring schedules, giving concert-goers a cathartic sense of normalcy,” she said.

“Thus, we can expect to pay a pretty penny to see top names perform.

“In addition, there are top rated artists from different genres, especially K-pop lovers,” she added.

With varying opinions circulating among potential festival-goers, it’s evident that the ticket pricing strategy for Borneo Sonic 2023 has sparked a lively debate.

As the festival’s online ticket sales are set to commence on Aug 18, anticipation continues to build among fans eager to secure their spots at the event.

For those seeking further information about the festival, including ticket sales and event details, the official website at www.borneosonic.com is the recommended source.

Borneo Sonic 2023, organised by BME (International) Malaysia Sdn Bhd, alongside co-organisers Skyline Entertainment and Dream Factory Entertainment will take place at the Sarawak Stadium from Oct 6 to 7.

The main vocalist and dancer of the iconic group Big Bang, Taeyang is among the four K-pop royalties who will perform at Borneo Sonic 2023, deemed as Borneo’s biggest music event here.

Besides Taeyang, South Korean rapper, songwriter, and singer CL will also perform. She rose to fame as a member of the girl group 2NE1.

The leader of South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO – Suho, and also Hyo who is renowned for her exceptional talent as a singer, dancer, DJ and television personality, will also be performing.

Apart from Havana Brown, and Fatman Scoop, there will also be performances from local artistes such as Malaysia’s own musical gem Ning Baizura among others.

People can also join in the conversation and follow the event through the TikTok app, Facebook and Instagram @borneosonic.mf.