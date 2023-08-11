MMEA seizes contraband cosmetic products in Semporna

SEMPORNA (Aug 11): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has foiled an attempt to smuggle cosmetics products worth RM26,000 in the waters off Pulau Gaya here.

Semporna MMEA director Maritime Commander Amir Shubli said a patrol vessel spotted a suspicious boat moving in the dark yesterday.

“As our vessel approached the boat, the boat captain jumped into the water and swam to Pulau Gaya, Semporna.

“Inspection found various brands of cosmetics products that were smuggled from a neighbouring country.

“The products were confiscated and taken to the MMEA office in Semporna and investigation found they are valued at RM26,000,” Amir said in a statement today.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967.