Old provocative video of DAP member resurfacing is to break campaign stride, says Anthony Loke

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): An old video of a DAP member making provocative statements has been circulating again to stir up trouble and break Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) campaign momentum, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke claimed.

In a statement, Loke said that he was aware of the video which was taken last June during a DAP branch dinner and not during the current campaign period.

The video, which was being spread around yesterday, showed a Mandarin-speaking man making comments about Umno.

“The party’s leadership condemns the speech made by the party member in the video which has provocative elements and does not represent the party whatsoever.

“This old clip is being circulated again at this critical time to break our campaign momentum,” said Loke, while urging members of PH and BN not to be influenced by it.

He said that the DAP member in the video has since been suspended by the disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, DAP’s Kedah state chairman Tan Kok Yew also condemned the member’s actions and said it was a strategic move by the party’s rivals to sow discord in the unity government.

He said that although Loke had dealt with it swiftly, he wanted to emphasis that the individual in question did not represent the mentality and the stance of DAP nor did it represent the values of the unity government.

“That kind of provocative speech and elements of crudeness is a culture we need to do away with. The Madani government is really trying to promote good values in its administration and stay away from dirty politics like this,” he said.

He added that such provocative attitude should be rejected by any Malaysian who wants a new culture of politics.

“The campaigning is now at a critical juncture where the people’s tendencies are leaning towards PH and BN. For our sincere, stable and unified journey to continue, both machineries in PH and BN need to continue to work together to stabilise this cooperation.

“The unity government has been known for rejecting extremism so far, but sometimes, the struggle has to come from inside, too,” he said. — Malay Mail