Opportune time for IHH to acquire Sarawak’s Timberland Hospital 

KUCHING (Aug 11): Analysts are upbeat on IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHH) after it announced that it will be acquiring the entire equity interest in Bedrock Healthcare Sdn Bhd (BHSB), the investment company that owns and operates Timberland Medical Centre (Timberland) here.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, IHH said its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary Pantai Holdings Sdn Bhd had entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Saravita Holdings Sdn Bhd and nine individual founders to acquire the entire equity interest in BHSB for a total consideration of RM245 million on a cash free debt free basis, subject to closing adjustments, to be fully satisfied in cash.

BHSB is an investment holding company. BHSB, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates an 82-bed hospital, namely Timberland in Kuching, Sarawak and has earmarked a vacant land in central Kuching for the construction of a 200-bed hospital.

The acquisition will extend IHH’s footprint to Sarawak and will also allow IHH to scale up Timberland’s operations via the new hospital.

The acquisition is also expected to be completed by the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of conditions precedent in accordance with the SPA. Upon completion of the acquisition, BHSB and its subsidiaries will be consolidated as subsidiaries of IHH.

Analysts at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) viewed this as an opportune time for IHH to enter Sarawak’s market given the rising ageing population here.

It noted that Sarawak’s ageing population is increasing at a rate of 0.55 per cent per year since 2020.

“It is expected that by 2028, Sarawak would be officially an ageing state, with the current (aged) population standing at approximately 312,000, which consisted of 12.6 per cent of Sarawak’s population.

“We opine that, with an increase in the ageing population, specialist hospitals that tend to specific age-related diseases would be in high demand in the near future,” it opined.

Additionally, it pointed out that the acquisition would be to IHH advantage, considering that Sarawak had been developing its industrials and oil and gas sectors, which translated to potentially more demand for hospital care.

“Medical tourism is also expected to play a role, as domestic travels to the state had rapidly increase in 2022 by 138 per cent to 15.5 million domestic visitors, with an expected additional 20 per cent rise by the end of 2023,” it said.

Kuching also serves as an economic and trade hub for Sarawak, as well as a home to several universities and research institutions.

“The city’s accessibility and cultural diversity also support the business and tourism activities in the region. Kuching population is also forecasted to increase at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3 per cent.

“We anticipate that additional healthcare service providers in Kuching would be necessary in the long run, hence we are positive on this acquisition plan,” MIDF Research said.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) gathered that the valuation is at 12-times over the enterprise value per earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EV/EBITDA) for a private hospital operator commanding an EBITDA margin in the high teens with a profitable bottom line.

“Driven by procurement synergies and cost efficiency under the cluster strategy, we expect EBITDA margin from this hospital to be above 20 per cent (compared to our FY23F Malaysia’s operation EBITDA margin assumption of 23 per cent).

“The acquisition will marginally increase IHH’s net debt and net gearing of RM4.5 billion and 0.16-folds as at March 31, 2023 to RM4.7 billion and 0.17-folds,” it said.