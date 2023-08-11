Over 100 expected for World Bidayuh golf tourney in Miri next month

KUCHING (Aug 11): More than 110 golfers are expected to participate in the 17th World Bidayuh Golf Championship (WBGC) in Miri this Sept 9, said Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

Dr Sinang, who is Togap Golf Club (TGC) president, also said the tournament to be held at Eastwood Valley Golf & Country Club will be the first to be organised in Miri.

He explained this is because previous editions of WBGC were held in Kuching and Kota Samarahan.

“The Bidayuh golfers from all over the world will compete to vie for the YB Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn’s Challenge Trophy for Gross category and DBNA President’s Trophy for Nett category,” he said today.

Dr Sinang earlier led a delegation from Togap to pay a courtesy call on Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn at LCDA Tower.

The meeting was to invite Sagah, who is also Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) advisor, to grace the WBGC prize presentation ceremony.

According to Dr Sinang, other dignitaries have also been invited to participate in the tournament and join the lunch for the prize presentation.

He added that just like previous WBGC editions, there will be a separate category for non-Bidayuh golfers who are invited to join in the fun and participate.

The WBGC was first held in 2005, and had attracted more than 100 participants in its recent editions prior to the pandemic.

The participants include Bidayuhs who have domiciled elsewhere, who will make the trip back to Sarawak to play in the tournament.

During the meeting with Sagah, Dr Sinang also briefed him on the programmes organised by Togap to develop young golfing talents in selected rural schools.