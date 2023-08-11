PM: Malaysia will become great nation in Asia if Unity Govt gets another 5 years

BALIK PULAU (Aug 11): Malaysia will become a great nation in Asia if the Unity Government continues to govern the country for another five years, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said this confidence was based on the Unity Government’s track record of championing issues for various segments of Malaysian society since taking over the country’s administration eight months ago.

“Be it an issue involving padi (subsidy), rubber (smallholders), military houses, civil servant salary, (survival of) fishermen, we are trying to maximise improvement within these eight months.

“Imagine we continue to govern for another five years, Insya-Allah Malaysia will become a great nation in Asia,” he said during a luncheon with the locals at Gulai Kalut Hot Stall here today.

Anwar said the government has various plans lined up for the benefit of the people in the country, including improving the salary scale for private workers.

As such, Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, called on voters, particularly in Malay-majority areas in Penang, to give their mandate to the candidates representing PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) when they go to the polls tomorrow.

“Chinese-majority areas look secure. I want the Malay-majority areas to also give their support. I have asked the candidates to work hard and Insya-Allah, we will shoulder the responsibility well to ensure the wellbeing of the people,” he said.

The Prime Minister then joined the congregation at the nearby Masjid Qaryah Kampung Perlis to perform the Friday prayers.

Also present were BN’s candidate for Telok Bahang Ahmad Zaki Shah Shah Headan; PH’s candidate for Pulau Betong Mohd Tuah Ismail and Balik Pulau Member of Parliament Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik. – Bernama