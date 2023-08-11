PM: Proposed strict action against those ridiculing Islam submitted to Agong

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has submitted a proposal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Billah Shah to take strict action against any party that ridicules and takes advantage of Islam for their agenda.

Having discussed the proposal with his deputies, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Anwar said the proposal had also been submitted to the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

“Wait for Aug 12 (after polling day for the elections in six states), no matter what are the results … This is not about politics, I do not care who they support, that is their right.

“… but if you take advantage of the religion, mocking Allah’s law, judging and defaming people, accusing people who do not support them as disbelievers, that they are enemies of Allah … I want to tell you tonight … we will not tolerate this nonsense,” he said.

Anwar who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said this while speaking at the Kita Selangor Grand Finale, here tonight, which was also attended by Ahmad Zahid as Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Fadillah who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak chief whip.

Anwar said the proposal was to defend the interests of all Malaysians, not just the Malays.

“Yes, we increase the understanding of Islam, the appreciation of Islam. We increase the mastery of the Malay language and establish the Malay language (as) the medium of instruction and the language of knowledge. We guarantee the privileges of the Malays and Bumiputeras and we uphold the sovereignty of the Malay Rulers.

“But listen carefully, do not insult any Malaysian from any race…Every citizen, be them the Dayaks in Kapit, Chinese, Indian who are Hindus, they are all our citizens and we must defend them,” he said, adding that it is because people from all races in Malaysia have the right to be respected and defended.

“This is not a zero-sum game; I support the Malays does not mean I will kick the Chinese…I’d like to stress that this country must be safe. This country must assist all the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Ahmad Zahid said that the opportunity given by PH to BN to contest 108 of 245 seats in the elections involving six states proved PH’s sincerity in working with BN.

Therefore, he said, the BN machinery was responsible for helping the candidates fielded by the coalition and repaying PH sincerity by striving to win the state polls in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

He also reiterated his confidence that Selangor would be administered by the Unity Government, adding that he wanted Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to continue as Selangor Menteri Besar after the elections.

“Even though we are being attacked and defamed, I am confident that when red (PH) and blue (BN) join forces in harmony, InsyaAllah (we will win),” he added.

Polling in the six states and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election will be held simultaneously this Saturday. — Bernama