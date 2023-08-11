Sabah Development Bank now under CMD, state Finance Ministry’s supervision

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 11): The Sabah Development Bank (SDBank) is now under the purview of the Chief Minister’s Department and placed under direct supervision of the state Ministry of Finance.

Announcing this today, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the move was part of the measures approved by the State Cabinet to strengthen the state’s support to SDBank.

“This move reaffirms the state’s commitment to fully back SDBank in discharging its financial obligations and fulfilling its growth ambitions.

“The mandated ambition moving forward is for SDBank to rigorously focus on socially and economically meaningful and environmentally responsible development projects in Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji said a new board had been established to drive SDBank towards this strategic direction, with Datuk Seri Panglima Lim Haw Kuang as the executive chairman.

Other board members are Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Datuk Mohd Sofian Alfian Nair, Patricia Ubing (Senior Independent Non-Executive Director), Datuk Vincent Pung, Dr Dionysia Kibat and Datuk Brenndon Keith Soh.

Hajiji said SDBank will also explore strategic partnerships with other development financial institutions (DFIs) to fund targeted development projects in Sabah.

“The state government sees SDBank as key in supporting the state’s strategic thrust under the ‘Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya’ in promoting and implementing development projects for the best interest of Sabah,” he said.