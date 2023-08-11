Sibu college student loses RM9,290 to parcel scam

SIBU (Aug 11): A college student here lost a total of RM9,290 after he fell victim to a parcel scam.

Sibu Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim, who is in his 20s, lodged a police report today saying he received a phone call on Aug 6 from an anonymous caller who claimed to be from the J&T delivery service.

The caller told him that there was a parcel under his name that had been detained because it contained prohibited items.

The victim was then forwarded to a person disguised as a police officer who requested for his personal information for checking.

“The caller told the victim that after checking, he was involved in money laundering. Worried and scared, the victim followed the instruction of the caller,” Zulkipli said in a statement.

From Aug 6 to Aug 10, the victim made four transactions with a total amount of RM9,290 to three unknown bank accounts.

He realised he had been cheated when he was asked to report via WhatsApp every four hours.

Four hours later, the phone number had been blocked. Thus, he lodged a police report for further action.

Zulkipli said the case will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.