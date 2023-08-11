Sibu to experience water supply disruption on Aug 16 for meter replacement work

SIBU (Aug 11): The whole of Sibu will be experiencing low water pressure with several places facing total water supply disruption on Aug 16.

In a notice today, the Sibu Water Board (SWB) said the disruption would be caused by works to replace the electromagnetic flow meter at the raw water intake at Jalan Kong Yik Khim here.

“The water supply disruption would take effect from 10pm onwards until completion of works estimated between four and six hours.

“If the weather does not permit, the work will be carried out the next day,” the board said.

In this regard, consumers are advised to store enough water for daily needs throughout the duration of the supply disruption.

SWB said it will endeavour to complete the work as soon as possible, adding that the water supply will gradually return to normal in the affected areas once the work is completed.

For any complaints, the public are advised to contact SWB via telephone at 013-8106311.