Cops issue 105 traffic summonses during Thursday’s operation on Jln Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Aug 11): The Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department has issued a total of 105 summonses for various traffic offences during an operation on Jalan Kuching-Serian between 7.30am and 2.30pm yesterday.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the summonses included 22 offences for driving over the 90km/h speed limit.

The department said radar speed guns were used by its traffic personnel to determine a vehicle’s speed before they are stopped and checked if they are over the speed limit.

During the whole operation, a total of 178 vehicles, comprising 71 cars, 42 motorcycles, 48 pick-up trucks, 12 lorries and five vans were stopped and checked.

The operation was conducted by 11 traffic personnel led by an officer from the contingent’s traffic enforcement department ASP Mohd Azlizi.

The department also advised drivers to abide traffic laws to ensure the safety of other road users.