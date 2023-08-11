S’wak’s young Muaythai fighters shine at national championship

KUCHING (Aug 11): Young fighters under the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) Muaythai Club performed excellently at the National Inter-Club Muaythai Championship at Summit USJ, Subang Jaya recently.

They captured three gold, five silver, and five bronze medals in the championship that was participated by 376 fighters from 120 teams from all over the country.

The gold medalists were Texas Jeremy Lo (SS Fighters: 51-54kg), Rizz Ezzandy Iswandy (Muaythai Kenyalang: 30-32kg), and Miza Syaziela (Sting Muaythai Kuching: 34-36kg).

Silver medals were delivered by Muhd ​​Nuraikal Ismail (Sting Muaythai Kuching: 51-54kg), Muhammad Nur Aiman ​​Kamarudin (Kilas Petrajaya: 48-51kg), Aqeed Fikrie Omar (PS Muaythai Bintulu: 42-45kg), Muhammad Nurhizbur Asyraf Mohd Nazri (Kilas Muaythai Petra Jaya: 36-38kg), and Hani Anissa Ismail (Sting Muaythai Kuching: 50-52kg).

Muhd ​​Izzat Zulfaqar Hazrid (SS Fighters Kuching: 60-63kg), Muhammad Syamiel Saufie (Sting Muaythai Kuching: 40-42kg), Jonnah Barrac David Lambek (PS Muaythai Bintului: 28-30kg), Muhammad Hakim Abdullah (Sting Muaythai Kuching: 32-34kg), and Nur Aiman ​​Ziqriey Nurazman (Kilas Petra Jaya: 30-23kg) were the bronze medallists.

SSC sports development officer for muaythai Alexander Sirai said the tournament was a good platform to identify the fitness and skill level performance of each fighter representing Sarawak and to give exposure opportunities to new athletes.

“Anyway, congratulations and well done to the SSC Muaythai Club for successfully bringing back three gold, five silver, and five bronze medals.

“Thank you to SSC for giving opportunities and full support to new athletes for exposure to matches outside Sarawak,” he said.

Sarawak State Muaythai Association (PMNS) president Jumaat Ibrahim when contacted also praised the performance and the improve achievements of the state’s young fighters at the tournament.

“The results shows that Sarawak’s young fighters are showing improvement from time to time and l want them not to stop but to continue to train diligently,” he said.

Jumaat also expressed his appreciation to SSC for continuing to commit to working with PMNS in implementing the muaythai development programme at the grass-roots level.

Overall, the SSC Muaythai Club ranked seventh with a 47 per cent win record.

Selangor Gorilla Club (SGC) were the overall champions with 15 gold, 16 silver and 25 bronze medals.