Thai woman in Kuching jailed for entering M’sia illegally, prostitution

KUCHING (Aug 11): A Thai woman has been sentenced to four months in jail by the Sessions Court here today for entering Malaysia illegally, and fined RM3,000 in default three months’ jail at the Magistrate’s Court for prostitution.

Siriwun, 28, pleaded guilty to each charge before Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi and Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi who also ordered her to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department.

For the first offence, she was charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act, which carries a fine of not less than RM10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction.

For the second offence, she was charged under Section 372B of the Penal Code which provides for an imprisonment of not exceeding one year, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Both offences were committed at an inn near Jalan Ban Hock here around 5pm on Aug 1, 2023.

The facts of the case revealed that a police officer received a WhatsApp message saying ‘on’ from an undercover agent prior to raiding the premises and arrested Siriwun.

Investigations found that she had entered Malaysia without a valid travel document, and the Malaysian Immigration Department also revealed that she had no recent record of entry into the country.

Apart from that, Siriwun also had solicited the complainant and an agent who went undercover as customers.

The cases were prosecuted separately by deputy public prosecutor Danial Mohamad Ali and Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin, while Siriwun was unrepresented by legal counsel.