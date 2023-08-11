Ting: No plans yet to put Sibu Street Parade into Sarawak’s event calendar

SIBU (Aug 12): There has yet to be any discussion to consider turning the Sibu Street Parade into one of Sarawak’s calendar of events, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Deputy Minister I for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts however pointed out that there will be a review and brainstorming session on the best way forward after the Sarawak 60 Years of Independence celebration here later on.

“At the moment, this has not been discussed.

“After the whole year celebration – Sarawak 60 Years of Independence’ celebration – I think there will be a review; there will be brainstorming and then, we see what will be the best for us to move forward,” he said when met after the full rehearsal for Sibu Street Parade this evening.

He was asked if his ministry had planned to consider making the street parade into one of state’s calendar of events.

On the parade’s full rehearsal this evening, he was pleased to note all the 60 contingents turned up despite the rain.

“There was drizzling but the spirit was wonderful. Thank you so much to all the contingents.

“We pray for good weather tomorrow (for the actual parade).”

Ting also urged Sibu folk to come out in droves for the parade held in connection with Sarawak 60 Years of Independence celebration.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, will represent Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to flag off the parade tomorrow evening.

The event is jointly organised by Sibu Municipal Council and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, who is also parade organising chairman, was also present at the rehearsal.