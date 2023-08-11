Tradition, sports and leisure beckon visitors to Sematan Festival 2023

KUCHING (Aug 11): Traditional craft enthusiasts, as well as fans of sports and leisure activities are welcome to Sematan Festival 2023, which kicked off today and would continue until this Sunday (Aug 13).

Themed ‘Sematan – Nature Paradise’, the event features booths operated by different craftsfolks, entrepreneurs and communities, representing the diverse cultures of Sarawak’s southern region.

There will be a concert tonight, showcasing live performances by local artistes such as Winnie Albert, Poey Sting and Ayai Ilus.

There is also Sematan Cyclefest 2023 and a speedboat race to heat up the festival.

The crafts display will include traditional textiles, items made from forest-sourced resources like rattan, and various types of local crafts.

The organiser expects a total turnout of at least 39,000 visitors.

In his speech for the opening of the festival today, Tanjung Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan hailed Sematan as having the potential to attract tourists with its natural beauty and local products.

He said the district was known for its craft products made from ‘belian’ (local ironwood), beads and bamboo, as well as its scenic mountains and islands.

“Even more interesting, Tanjung Datu is the only area that has five state parks that can become tourist attractions, especially for those who love nature.

“There is great hope that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture would give us opportunities in Sematan to unearth and develop the potential of the community here.

“At the same time, provide exposure to the local community for them to be ready to receive more tourists in the future,” he said.

In this regard, Azizul Annuar also expressed hope that the programmes lined up for the festival would bring benefits to the community in the area.

He also called upon local youths interested in venturing to tourism, to not miss the opportunity to develop their talents and knowledge by participating in the activities held throughout the festival.

“We are happy to see that this festival is being celebrated with the presence of visitors.

“Such attendance shows a high level of commitment towards realising this Sematan Festival 2023,” added the assemblyman.