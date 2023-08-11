Woman in Kuching claims trial to misappropriating stepdaughter’s funds totalling RM50,000

KUCHING (Aug 11): A 39-year-old woman claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to five counts of dishonestly misappropriating a total of RM50,000 belonging to her stepdaughter in May this year.

Arinie Ghani pleaded not guilty for two charges each before Magistrates Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan and Zubaidah Sharkawi, and one charge before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

For each charge faced in their courtrooms, Syarifah and Zubaidah granted court bail of RM2,000 along with a local surety, while Mason set court bail of RM3,000 with one local surety.

The magistrates also fixed Sept 12 for case management.

All the charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment term of between six months and five years, with caning and a fine upon conviction.

Arinie is accused of committing the offence five times at a bank near Jalan Kulas Tengah here between May 3 and 7.

It is alleged that the 23-year-old stepdaughter saw security footage from the said bank showing Arinie withdrawing RM50,000 in stages from her (stepdaughter’s) account on those days.

The cases were prosecuted separately by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin, and Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad.

Arinie was represented by counsel Patrick Voon.