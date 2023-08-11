Youth Leadership Camp opens entries for Sibu secondary school students

SIBU (Aug 11): The Toastmasters International 18th Youth Leadership Camp (YLC) 2023 returns this Aug 26 to Aug 28 to provide a fun learning experience for the secondary school students in Sibu.

Organised by Swan City Toastmasters Club, the three-day camp will be held at the Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre at Jalan Kemunyang.

Camp advisor Dr Clement Chen said the event aimed at mentoring the young participants on communication and leadership skills.

“We have invited professional speakers – Stephen Fernando, Mohd Ariff Azahari and Mike Lim who will conduct the educational, motivational sessions,” he said.

“It is going to be lots of fun, whereby students will have the opportunity to meet others from other schools and learn from one another,” he added.

With this year’s theme – ‘I am Possible’, the camp comprises speech workshop, talent time, motivational sessions, impromptu speech workshop and team building games, among others.

Heavily subsidised by the organiser, participants now enjoy a minimal registration fee of RM120.

Registration with parental consent can be made directly with the organiser by Aug 18, Dr Chen said.

For more information, contact Dr Chen on 019-8896699 or organising chairperson Amy Shau on 011-10557011.