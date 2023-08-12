Anthony Loke retains Chennah seat in Negeri Sembilan

SEREMBAN (Aug 12): DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke defeated his good friend Rosmadi Arif, who is also the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, to retain the Chennah state seat in the Negeri Sembilan state polls today.

Based on the Election Commission (EC) result data, the transport minister won with a majority of 2,200 votes after securing 5,888 votes while Rosmadi had 3,688 votes.

In the 14th general election, Loke, who is also the Seremban Member of Parliament, won the Chennah state seat with a majority of 1,155 votes in a three-cornered fight. — Bernama