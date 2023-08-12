Applications for transmission, transfer of land ownership now doable at all S’wak Land & Survey Dept counters, says director

KUCHING (Aug 12): Applications for the transmission or transfer of land ownerships can now be done at any Land and Survey Department Sarawak (Landas) counters statewide, said its director Datu Abdullah Julaihi.

He said this is done to assist landowners, particularly those in rural areas, in preparing the Application of Transmission and Memorandum of Transfer-Beneficiary without having to go through legal offices.

“Before Aug 1 this year, the preparation of these documents was limited to specific registration sections in certain divisional offices such as Samarahan and Sri Aman. Additionally, this service was restricted to land transactions valued at less than RM10,000.

“Nonetheless, we have now opened all our counters across Sarawak — allowing the public to choose whether to independently manage the land transfer process through our department or through legal offices. Of course, our services are cost-effective and convenient,” he said in his opening speech at the Landas Innovation and Integrity Day closing ceremony at a hotel here Friday night.

Abdullah said it was important to note that this process focuses on transmission and transfer upon transmission.

“This means that after transmission and transfer, it reverts to the existing process whereby the value is determined based on the market value of the land,” he said.

At the event, Abdullah also unveiled another home-grown digital service; the Electronic Preparation, Attestation & Registration System (ePARS).

The system, he added, allows Landas officers to apply for the authority to handle the preparation, attestation, and registration of land transfer documents.