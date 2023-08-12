Available land data in S’wak crucial to propel devt, says Premier

KUCHING (Aug 12): The available land data in Sarawak is crucial in propelling the way forward for the state’s development, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Having commended the Land and Survey Department Sarawak (Landas) for producing layers of data, he said this can become a resource to add value and create new products out of existing and available resources.

These data include land management, land quality, land measurements and how to effectively utilise land, he added.

“If you want to cultivate rice, what is the nature of the land suitable for rice cultivation? If you want to develop pepper plants, what kind of land is required? If you intended to construct a road, is the land flat or hilly? This signifies that data is the key to anything you want to do.

“As far as the government is concerned, we recognise that the available data in Sarawak encompasses not only the land, but the state’s conditions, its geographical location within the region and the resources that can serve as the driving force for our development. That’s why data is crucial for us,” he said.

Abang Johari said this when officiating the closing ceremony of the Landas Innovation and Integrity Day closing ceremony held at a hotel here Friday night.

He said that based on these data, it will help the state in facing climate change which in turn will enable Sarawak to conduct carbon capture and storage as well as carbon trading, further contributing to the state’s revenue.

Also present were Landas director Datu Abdullah Julaihi, Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohammad Abu Bakar Marzuki and Deputy Minister of urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh.