Balingian rep: Digital economy to have significant impact on Sarawak by 2030

MUKAH (Aug 12): The digital economy is set to have a significant impact on Sarawak by 2030.

Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi said digital economy will contribute about 20 per cent to Sarawak’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by that year.

“This will also create 45,000 new high-income job opportunities, with 80 per cent of micro, small, and medium enterprises embracing digitalization,” he said during the opening ceremony of the ‘Project Dreams Realized’ (PRO-DR) Education and Career Carnival at Dewan Suarah Mesra Mukah yesterday.

He added the state has gone through three development phases, starting with political development that has led to Sarawak’s industrialisation.

The second phase involves narrowing the socio-economic gap between urban and rural populations, which is addressed through the development of the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

He said the final stage of digital economy development aims to see Sarawakian entrepreneurs to be competitive globally.

He emphasised that youths in the state must acquire skills to ensure that their careers can adapt to the changes brought on by the digital economy.

Meanwhile, the PRO-DR Education and Career Carnival which has been held by Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (TEGAS) since 2015 took place for four consecutive weeks, involving 35 educational institutions and strategic partners.