Candidates, party leaders among early birds at polling centres

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): Party leaders and candidates contesting in the state elections showed up early and were seen eagerly waiting to fulfil their civic duty before the polling centres opened today.

Some of them were already lining up with other voters as early as 7.30am while waiting for the polling centres in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu to open.

Among the early birds was Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz who voted at Sekolah Kebangsaaan (SK) Puncak Alam 2 for the Jeram state seat and had his task completed by 8.02am.

In Penang, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow who is a candidate for the Padang Kota state seat, arrived at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jenis Cina Hu Yew Seah in George Town at 7.55am and left at 8.15am.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said who is contesting the Kijal state seat, arrived at SK Telok Kalong in Kijal with his wife and they were the first to vote at the polling centre.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, was among those who arrived early at Sekolah Kebangsan Rusila, Marang to cast their ballots for the Rhu Rendang state seat.

In Negeri Sembilan, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan who is the candidate for the Rantau state seat arrived at SJKC Chung Hua, Rantau with his wife Datin Seri Raja Salbiah Tengku Nujumudin at 8.30am.

Caretaker Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun who is contesting the Sikamat state seat was at SMK Haji Mohd Redza, Sikamat by 8.30am.

Meanwhile, in Selangor, Lembah Jaya state seat candidate, rapper Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, better known as Altimet of Pakatan Harapan, cast his vote at 8.10am at SMK Seri Keramat.

Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari who is also Sungai Tua state seat candidate, arrived at SJKC Selayang Baru, Batu Caves at 8.35am and completed the voting process 10 minutes later. ― Bernama