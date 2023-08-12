Caretaker Kelantan MB Ahmad Yakob retains Pasir Pekan seat

KOTA BARU (Aug 12): Caretaker Kelantan menteri besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob has retained his Pasir Pekan seat for the seventh consecutive term in the state elections today.

Based on the Election Commission’s results data, the 72-year-old Kelantan PAS commissioner defended the seat with a 12,811-vote majority.

He polled 18,783 votes to defeat Mohamad Zamakh Sari Ibrahim of Barisan Nasional (BN), who obtained 5,972 votes.

In the 14th General Election, Ahmad won the Pasir Pekan seat with a majority of 8,352 votes, defeating BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates.

Ahmad, who is also PAS deputy spiritual leader, has been the incumbent for the Pasir Pekan seat since the 9th General Election. — Bernama